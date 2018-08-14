Police are stepping up patrols in Rasen

Lincolnshire Police say they are stepping up patrols in Market Rasen after a window was smashed on Mill Road.

On Sunday, August 5, at 10.15pm, police were called to a property opposite the Mill Road Playing Fields.

Police say a window was smashed and that the damage is thought to have been caused by a heavy bottomed drinking glass.

They say that a drinking glass was thrown at a window of a property on Mill Road, causing the window to break.

Lincolnshire Police say that officers are stepping up their patrols in the Mill Road area to identify any offenders.

If you have any information about this incident that could help police with their enquiries, call 101 quoting crime number 18000371497.