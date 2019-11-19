Police appeal after theft from van in Donington on Bain

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify two men captured on CCTV, who police believe may be able to assist with their investigation into a theft of tools from a van in Donington on Bain.

The theft was carried out between midnight and 2am on Tuesday, November 12.

A number of tools were stolen, including a Stihl chainsaw, Stihl chop saw, Stihl leaf blower and a DeWalt tool box – valued at around £1,500.

Two males in balaclavas were seen on CCTV looking through the windows of the victim’s business, MXR MX Racing, based on the Main Road around the time of the offence. The men were then picked up from the Main Road by an unknown vehicle.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We appreciate the image is not the best quality as this is a still from the CCTV.

“If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 19000606216.”