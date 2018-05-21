Police appeal after theft from Dunholme shop

Lincolnshire Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man following the theft of sausages and lamb from a shop near Welton.

The offence saw around £30 worth of meat being stolen from the Co-Op food store in Market Rasen Road, Dunholme, on Monday April 7.

There are a number of ways to contact Lincolnshire Police if you can help:

• Call 101, quoting reference 386 of April 7

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 386 of April 7 in the subject box

• Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111 or click here to report a crime online.