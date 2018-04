Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on CCTV.

The Kings Head pub, in Tealby, was broken into during the early hours of Friday, April 13.

The force says it is believed that £100 in cash was taken.

Police are eager to hear from anyone with information, particularly anyone who is able to identify the man on CCTV (right).

If you can help with the investigation, call 101 quoting incident 35 of April 13, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.