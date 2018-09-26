Police appeal after spate of burglaries in North Kelsey

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for information following three burglaries in the last week in North Kelsey.

In all three incidents - which all occurred during daylight hours - money and/or jewellery were taken.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the last few days concerning a silver Vauxhall Combo Van with a dent to its rear side passenger side.

“Officers are also asking residents to keep an eye on their home security, and officers will be making regular patrols paying close attention to North Kelsey.”

If anyone has information, call 101 quoting reference number 357 of September 25 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 357 of September 25 in the subject box.