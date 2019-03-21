Police appeal after man commits public order offence in Market Rasen

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a public order offence in Market Rasen last week.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At around 2pm on Saturday, March 16 we received a report that a man approached the till area of the Co-op store in John Street, Market Rasen and began verbally abusing elderly shoppers.

“He then took items from the shoppers’ baskets and threw them around the store.

“The man was wearing glasses, a dark open top, white shirt and blue jeans.”

If you recognise this man or have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 222 of March 16 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 222 of March 16 in the subject box.

• Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.