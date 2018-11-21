Police appeal after family caravan stolen from Nettleton

A family have been left ‘heartbroken’ after their caravan, with a distinctive Lancaster sticker on the back, was stolen on Monday evening (November 19).

The Garvins family put out an appeal on Facebook and say they are grateful for support.

The family said: “We just want to say that we are overwhelmed with all the support from Facebook.

“It is heartbreaking that someone could do something like this when we work so hard for everything that we have.

“My mum and stepdad have worked for years and years to get where they are and have the nice things in life!”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At 10am on Tuesday (November 20) we received a report of a theft of a touring caravan in Moortown Road, Nettleton. Anyone who may have seen the caravan should call 101 quoting incident number 85 of November 20.”