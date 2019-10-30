Police appeal after expensive life-size bronze lions stolen in Walesby

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after two life-size bronze lions worth between £15,000 and £20,000 each were stolen from a property in Walesby yesterday (Tuesday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At some point before 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 29, the lions were taken from the property on Walesby Hill.

Bronze lions were stolen from Walesby Hill yesterday (Tuesday). EMN-191030-150832001

“The owners believe that around four to six people would be required to lift each bronze lion onto a vehicle.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 279 of October 29 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident reference number 279 of October 29.