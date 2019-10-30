Police appeal after expensive life-size bronze lions stolen in Walesby

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after two life-size bronze lions worth between £15,000 and £20,000 each were stolen from a property in Walesby yesterday (Tuesday).
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At some point before 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 29, the lions were taken from the property on Walesby Hill.
“The owners believe that around four to six people would be required to lift each bronze lion onto a vehicle.”
If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 279 of October 29 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident reference number 279 of October 29.