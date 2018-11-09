Police appeal after distraction burglary in Wragby

Horncastle Police are appealing for witnesses after a distraction burglary in Wragby yesterday (Thursday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to appeal for witnesses and ask people to be vigilant after a distraction burglary in Newton Close, Wragby.

“A white male in his 30s who was clean shaven and smart with a jumper and trousers claiming to be from the water board entered a house and distracted the elderly victim and stolen money.”

• If you have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 222 of November 8.