Police appeal after caravan theft from Glentworth

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for information after a caravan theft in Glentworth, near Market Rasen, overnight on Sunday, July 1, and Monday, July 2.

Police say a cream-coloured Bailey Senator Indiana caravan was stolen from a farm on Kexby Road, in Glentworth between 7pm on July 1 and 7am on July 2.

The caravan, with a gold stripe on the side and series 5 written on the back, was in the rear garden of the farm.

Police have asked for anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident 263 of July 2.