Police appeal after attempted theft from Welton Co-Op

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this man and woman after a theft from the Co-Op, in Welton.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “On Wednesday, March 23, at the Co-op store on Cliff Road, Welton, a man and woman entered the store before taking two bottles of Champagne.

“They did hand the bottles back, outside the store, after being challenged by security, before heading in the direction of Cliff Road on foot.”

The man was described as white, with dark hair and a long horizontal mark/tattoo on the right-hand-side of his neck, heavy build, with a black coat, green jumper, black trousers and trainers.

He appeared approximately 40-50-years-old.

The woman was described as white with long dark hair worn in a ponytail, slim build, with white top, dark trousers/jeans with rips in the knees, dark green coat/jacket and dark footwear.

She appeared approximately 45-50-years-old.

• If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference number 19000 14884 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 19000 14884 in the subject line.