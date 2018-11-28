Police advice over rogue traders in Caistor

Lincolnshire Police have recently received reports of rogue traders calling at properties of elderly residents in the Caistor area, persisting to carry out unnecessary work.

They are also insisting to be paid in cash, offering to escort victim to the bank to withdraw the cash payment.

A white Ford Transit van, part registration MV- - OWG was reported at the scene, driven by two young males.

Anyone with any information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or report online at www.lincs.police.uk .

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - calls are free and completely anonymous.

In an emergency dial 999.

Police have also issued this advice:

If an unknown caller knocks at your door, before you open the door ----

Look through your spy hole or window

Are you expecting anyone?

Do you know them?

Check the identity of the caller before opening the door

Don’t let any caller pressure you into making a quick decision

Don’t feel you are being rude or uncaring by saying ‘No’, your own safety is more important

If you are not sure, don’t open the door.

Do not leave your property; refuse to be escorted to a bank or ATM

Contact Lincolnshire Police immediately - call 101 or 999