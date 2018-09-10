Paedophile jailed over indecent child images

A self-confessed paedophile who admitted downloading and distributing indecent images of children has been jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Peter Storr was caught after police received information that a computer based at his address was being used to upload indecent images of children onto the internet.

Jonathan Dunne, prosecuting, said that as a result of the information, officers carried out an early morning raid of Storr’s home in the village of Dunholme and seized computer equipment.

Mr Dunne said: “It looks as if the police got to the defendant at a time when his offending appears to have been escalating.”

Mr Dunne told the court that ‘still and moving’ indecent images of children were found on electronic equipment taken from the property.

The images included footage of girls as young as six years old being sexually abused.

He added: “The earliest of the indecent images recovered dates from March 2014. The latest was from 21 February which was in the week of the arrest.

“In the days leading up to his arrest, there was evidence of him creating indecent images on his phone and distributing them.

“There is one image that was sent to 14 different people.”

Storr, 62, of Market Rasen Road, Dunholme, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to three charges of making a total of 186 indecent images of children on dates between 10 March 2014 and 23 February 2017.

The images include 41 which are in the most serious category.

Storr also admitted two charges of distributing a total of 20 indecent images of children between 10 January and 23 February 2017.

He was jailed for nine months and given a five year sexual harm prevention order. He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Recorder Jacob Hallam QC, passing sentence, told him: “You have accepted that you are a paedophile and you gain sexual satisfaction from girls aged between 10 and 12.

“You speak of being attracted by their youth and the fact that they are pure.

“You gain sexual satisfaction from seeing girls of that age being subjected to the most depraved activity that an adult could possibly inflict on a child.

“I am quite satisfied that this offending by you is so serious that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Claire Howell, in mitigation, said “He is a 62 year old man who has never been in trouble before.

“His best mitigation is the fact that he has entered guilty pleas.

“He is deeply, deeply ashamed. He has been a loyal and loving husband to his wife but he has ruined everything. The shame he feels at having let his wife down is immense.

“He has been fired from his job. He is not going to get another one now.”