News from the county’s courts

Christopher Smith

Christopher Smith, 26, of Dover Street, Grimsby, has pleaded guilty to a string of offences in Caistor, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on April 19.

The court was told how Smith admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra van on the A46 in Caistor on February 12, while disqualified from driving.

He also admitted having in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis, in Caistor on February 12.

And the court heard how Smith pleaded guilty to driving on the A46 on February 12, without any insurance in place.

Smith has been given unconditional bail until May 17.

The case has been adjourned.

Wayne Abbott

Wayne Abbott, 28, of Market Rasen, has been sentenced for an offence under the Theft Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on April 20.

The court was told how Abbott pleaded guilty to stealing a coat belonging to a woman at Rose of Bengal in Boston on February 20.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court on April 11, having been released on bail.

Abbott was fined £40 for each offence and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge, the court heard.

Merissa Spencer

Merissa Spencer, 31, of Newton Close, Wragby, has been sentenced for three offences under the Social Security Administration Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on April 20.

The court heard how Spencer failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions about a change in circumstances - that her partner was working - that would affect her entitlement to employment support allowance between November 8, 2015 and March 24, 2016 and then between April 22, 2016 and February 28, 2017 (a separate offence).

Between May 30, 2016 and December 19, 2016, Spencer failed to promptly notify East Lindsey District Council about her change in circumstances that would affect her entitlement to housing benefit.

Spencer pleaded guilty to all three charges.

She has been fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £30 victim surcharge, the court was told.