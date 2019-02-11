Meat thefts from Rasen and Caistor stores

Police would like to speak to this person, who may be able to help our investigation into the theft of meat from two supermarkets.

At around 10.50am last Wednesday, January 30 two men entered the Co-op store on John Street, Market Rasen.

They then put large quantities of meat into a Sports Direct bag and left without paying.

At 11.21am on the same day, they entered the Co-op store on High Street, Caistor and again put large quantities of meat into a bag, and exited the premises without paying.

One man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

If you recognise the person in the photograph, or have information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Incident 118 of January 30.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting Incident 118 of January 30 in the Subject line.