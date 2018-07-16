Market Rasen RAF Veteran jailed for child sexual assault

An RAF veteran from Lincolnshire who admitted sexually assaulting a young boy on two occasions was today (Mon) jailed for four years.

Bryan Lockwood, 71, from Legsby, near Market Rasen was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Lockwood carried out the offences nearly ten years ago when the boy was aged under 13.

On both occasions Lockwood touched the boy in an inappropriate way and got the youngster to touch him.

The victim, who can not be named for legal reasons, subsequently suffered from depression, the court was told.

Edna Leonard, mitigating for Lockwood, told the court neither incident was prolonged.

Miss Leonard said: "He is a gentleman who is 71-years-old and who has worked all his life.

"He served with the RAF for 30 years and after his discharge continued to work.

"This is a man who admitted what he had done when he was challenged by the police and also when he was challenged by his wife on return from the police station.

"He has to face up to the fact this will be custody which will be difficult for a man of his age."

Lockwood, of South Cottage, Legsby, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault on a child under 13 and two charges of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Lockwood he had taken in to account his guilty plea and the years of service to his country.