Man dies after motorised paraglider collides with a tree near Bishop Norton

A man has died after his motorised paraglider crashed into a tree near Bishop Norton on Sunday afternoon (October 7).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “A 57-year-old man was fatally injured in a collision with a tree while in a motorised paraglider.

“This happened in a field opposite Sandhayes Lane and was reported at 1.41pm on October 7.

“Police and paramedics attended the scene but sadly he didn’t survive his injuries.

“It is not being treated as suspicious.”

Police also confirmed that the investigation into the death will come under the remit of the Civil Aviation Authority.