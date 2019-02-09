Man charged after deaths of teenagers on A46 near Lincoln

A man has been charged following the deaths of two teenagers - including a former Caistor Grammar pupil from Binbrook - on the A46 just before Christmas.

Alex Ross and Sian Chambers, both 19, died after a crash on the Lincoln bypass in the early hours of December 22.

Matthew Jacobs, 26, of Lindholme Road, Lincoln, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (February 8).

He was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving; driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit; aggravated vehicle taking; driving while uninsured; and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, March 4.