Mablethorpe man avoids jail - despite 1,000 indecent images of children and animals

A Mablethorpe man who admitted making more than a thousand indecent images of children had avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Carl Johnson, 41, of Waterloo Road, admitted making a total of 1001 images of various seriousness of indecency, as well as 11 extreme pornographic images portraying intercourse and oral sex between humans and animals, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

The offences are all said to have to taken place between December 2010 and April 2018.

Johnson was sent for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court, where he appeared on April 26.

He received a sentence of eight months imprisonment suspended for 24 months, in addition to a 50 day ‘Rehabilitation Activity Requirement’.

Johnson was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

As reported previously, Johnson was formerly an ‘Officer In Charge’ at the 1228 Louth Air Cadets.

Following Johnson’s plea in March, an RAF Air Cadets spokesman said: “RAFAC views safe-guarding as its number one priority and takes the issue of safeguarding children very seriously. As such, the RAFAC employs a thorough and robust system to ensure that a safe environment for both cadets and staff is provided.”

• The RAFAC spokesman has been contacted for further comment following Johnson’s sentencing.