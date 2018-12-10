Lincolnshire woman admits child abduction

A Lincolnshire woman will be sentenced in the New Year after she admitted a charge of child abduction.

The 22-year-old woman from the Sleaford area entered a guilty plea during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday).

She admitted taking a child aged under 16 out of the United Kingdom between April 18 and 21 this year.

Judge James Sampson adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report and granted the woman conditional bail.

She will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on January 7.

Adjourning her case, the judge told her: “There will be a pre-sentence report, it will be in your interests to co-operate with the probation service.’