Lincolnshire Police in iTunes voucher fraud warning

Lincolnshire Police is warning residents about an iTunes fraud after a recent victim was scammed out of £200.

Sergeant Caroline Broughton said: “We have received a number of recent reports of fraudsters contacting victims via telephone and demanding payment by way of gift card or iTunes vouchers. Common scams include PPI repayment, lottery schemes and tax-refunds.

“A recent victim gave away over £200 by purchasing iTunes vouchers and providing the codes to the suspect.”

If you receive a suspicious call please put the phone down and contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.l