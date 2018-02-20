LATEST UPDATE: Market Rasen man jailed for burglary at De Aston School

Kyle Garry Husak has been sentenced to 30 weeks imprisonment after pleading guilty at Lincoln Magistrates Court to a burglary at De Aston School over the weekend (February 18-19).

Speaking after the sentencing, Inspector Nigel Key, Gainsborough Community Inspector, said: “Husak is a serial recidivist, who commits crime to fund his drug addiction, with no thought whatsoever for his victims!”

Original story.....

A Market Rasen man has been charged in relation relation to a burglary at De Aston School over the weekend (February 18-19).

Kyle Garry Husak, 29, of no fixed address, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Tuesday) to face the charge.

Police say it is believed that a vending machine and a biometric cash machine were targeted in the burglary at De Aston School.

Husak also faces two further charges, relating to the alleged possession of a Class B drug, and an alleged theft from Boots in King Street on February 15.

The Market Rasen policing team praised town residents for their help in locating Husak on Monday.

PCSO Neil Harrison said: “Following some good police work and information from local residents, officers were in a position to make an arrest of an individual who was subsequently charged with several outstanding offences within our area.”

PCSO Harrison continued: “(The burglary at De Aston) was reported at 9am and the arrest was made at 1pm hours. The male was charged and remanded in custody.

“A big thank you to all our local residents whose assistance and information assisted with this.”

