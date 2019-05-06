Large fine for Ludford man (27) after assault and damage

A Ludford man has been hit with a heavy fine after he was found guilty of assaulting a man and causing criminal damage to his car.

Ron Trevor Weightman, 27, of Magna Mile, assaulted the victim in Ludford on August 15 last year, contrary to the Criminal Justice Act.

Weightman was also accused of causing damage, of an unknown value, without lawful excuse, to a red Suzuki, belonging to the same man on the same day, contrary to the Criminal Damage Act.

Weightman appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on April 5, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

However, the court delivered a ‘guilty’ verdict on both charges.

He was fined £400 for the assault charge, and ordered to pay a further £200 in compensation to his victim.

He was also ordered to pay a further £620 in court costs, and a £40 victim surcharge - bringing his total bill to £1,260.

The court did not impose a separate penalty for the criminal damage charge.