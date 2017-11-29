Increased metal thefts reported in Rasen area

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed an increase in scrap metal thefts in the Market Rasen area.

It follows a spate of incidents including lead being stolen from Spring Beauty Room in Market Place Walk on two separate occasions within a fortnight.

Staff first noticed a theft on Friday November 10 when lead flashing above a sign was taken.

Another theft was discovered on Saturday November 25 after lead piping had apparently been removed the previous night.

Sarah Jlil, co-owner at Spring Beauty Room, said: “It (the thefts) has an impact on people that are hard working and are just trying to earn a living.

“It has had an impact on the business and on local people.”

Sergeant Jason Bennett, from the area’s Neighbourhood Response Police Team, said: “There has been an increase in all metal thefts in the Market Rasen area, particularly lead roofing material and batteries.”

He also confirmed arrests have been made relating to some incidents.

Sgt Bennett said: “One person has recently been arrested and charged with several offences and enquiries continue into others believed to be involved.”

Another incident last Monday involved an alleged theft of lead piping from premises next door to a studio used by the Vonny Colebrook School of Dance. A statement on Facebook indicated dance school pupils were evacuated as a precaution amid concerns about a gas leak.

Sgt Bennett said: “If there has been an increase in gas leaks as a result of theft of copper piping then this has been vastly under reported. Thefts of copper pipes can have serious consequences We’d urge anybody affected to notify the relevant authorities.”

Police have issued a county-wide warning about an increase in metal thefts.