Guy Martin’s trial postponed until next year

The trial of the television presenter Guy Martin, who is accused of having a fake Irish driving licence, has been put back to next year.

Martin was originally due to stand trial next month in front of a jury at Lincoln Crown Court, where he faces two charges relating to the licence.

But the date of the trial has been changed and is now scheduled to begin on January 6.

Martin, 37, of Searby Wold Lane, Searby Top, Barnetby, has previously denied possession of a document with intent to deceive between December 4, 2017 and May 15 this year relating to “a document so closely resembling an Irish driving licence as to be calculated to deceive”.

He has also denied that between March 1 and May 15 this year he made a false statement by claiming he was the holder of an Irish driving licence entitling him to drive certain categories of vehicles for the purpose of obtaining a British licence to drive some categories of vehicles.

Martin was excused attendance at a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court when Judge John Pini QC put the trial back to January 6.

Martin’s trial is expected to last three days.