Further details have emerged regarding a crash on the A158 near Horncastle which closed the road for several hours last night (Thursday).

An update issued by Lincolnshire Police at 12pm today (Friday) states: “The A158 collision involved three cars and one van.

“This was reported at 4.30pm and happened just before the junction with West Ashby and Edlington Lodge.

“Those involved sustained minor injuries and a road closure was in place until 6.45pm.”