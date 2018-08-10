Five sentenced for brutal murder of man in Boston

Three men have been sentenced to 20 years for the brutal murder of Alberts Volkausks at a house in Boston and two other have been jailed for manslaughter.

Three men who were found guilty of murder at Nottingham Crown Court, Mindaugas Cerneckas, 30, from Pen Street Boston; Andrius Barauskas, 39, from Smalley Road Boston; and Donatos Dektiariovas, 37, from Pen Street, Boston, were all jailed for 20 years today (Friday, August 10).

Mindaugas Cerneckas was sentenced to 20 years for murder

Pavel Grunt-Meyer, 30, from Crocketts Drive, Wisbech, was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Tawtvydas Vainolavicius, 20, from Pen Street Boston, was sentenced to 12 years after also being found guilty of manslaughter.

Alberts Volkausks died on September 24 last year.

His death followed an horrific attack the previous day at an address on Pen Street in Boston where officers found 44 year old Alberts with serious injuries.

Tautvydas Vainolavicius was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter.

He was taken to Pilgrim hospital for treatment where he later died. The jury heard that Alberts had been lured to the address, tied up, severely beaten and urinated on. He was subject to a prolonged assault, during which the guilty men adopted a pack mentality. Although he initially survived, he died within 24 hours of the ordeal.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen said, “This has been an incredibly challenging and complex investigation. The enquiry team have worked tirelessly in ensuring that the best possible case was presented to the court.

“Through a comprehensive investigation we were able to build strong cases against the convicted men and hold them accountable for their actions, which were quite simply deplorable.

“What has become clear throughout this trial is that these men are dangerous and displayed a level of violence that thankfully is incredibly rare. The jury has found that all five men played a part in the violent murder of Alberts Volkausks and I am pleased that justice has been served.

Donatos Dektiariovas was sentenced to 20 years for murder

“We would like to thank the community of Boston for their cooperation in all our investigations that followed this incident.”

Pavel Grunt-Meyer was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter