Ex-Market Rasen man jailed after dealing heroin to pay for his mother's funeral

A drug user who started selling heroin to pay for his mother's funeral was today (Mon) jailed for three years and eight months.

Simon Bisby, 43, turned to dealing Class A drugs after taking out a loan following his mother's death, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

The court was told Bisby had a long term heroin habit but no previous convictions for drug dealing.

Alex Wolfson, prosecuting, said on two days in February this year police caught Bisby dealing heroin on the streets of Boston.

On the first occasion on February 2 officers noticed a silver wrap falling out of Bisby's trousers leg and he was also found to have a personal quantity of amphetamines and over £700 in cash.

Mr Wolfson said Bisby was again stopped on 13 February and found to be in possession of eleven wraps, a personal quantity of amphetamines and over £100 in cash.

"The malice of these offences is the heroin," Mr Wolfson told the court. "He is at the bottom of the ladder, he was a street dealer."

Neil Sands, mitigating, said Bisby had been addicted to heroin for 28 years and the longest time he was clean was two and half years when he moved in with his partner in Market Rasen.

Mr Sands told the court Bisby returned to Boston to be near some of his six children but then had to deal with the death of his mother.

"Of the £700 he had during his first arrest he had managed to get only £200 from a social fund, and the other £500 was from dealing heroin.

"He needed to pay for his mother's funeral, and had no idea how to do it, so he had taken out a loan."

Bisby, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of possessing heroin with intent to supply, two charges of possessing amphetamines, and two charges of possessing criminal property between 2 and 13 February, this year.

Passing sentence Judge Andrew Easteal told Bisby he knew himself the "horror and harm" caused by heroin.

The judge said: "You were caught, bailed and went out and did it again."