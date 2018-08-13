Dunholme man ‘faces jail’ after pleading guilty to indecent images

A man who admitted downloading and distributing indecent images of children has been warned he faces jail.

Today (Monday), Peter Belton Storr, 62, of Market Rasen Road, Dunholme, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to three charges of making a total of 186 indecent images of children on dates between March 10 2014 and February 23 2017. The images include 41 which are in the most serious category.

Storr also admitted two charges of distributing a total of 20 indecent images of children between January 10 and February 23, 2017.

Judge Simon Hirst placed Storr on the sex offenders’ register and granted him conditional bail to await sentence on September 7.

The judge told Storr: “You have pleaded guilty to serious offences. I am prepared to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report just to look at your background and your motivation and to see where we go from there.

“Please don’t think for a moment that you won’t receive an immediate custodial sentence. Custody is likely given the offences you have admitted.

“You have been convicted of a sexual offence so you must keep the police informed of your personal particulars, of the address at which you are living and any alteration of the name you are using.

“I cannot at this stage say how long the registration will be for. It depends on the sentence passed upon you.”