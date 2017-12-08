Council plan for clean-up in Hemswell Cliff

A build-up of litter, damage to green spaces and animals including horses being kept in public areas is blighting a village in the district.

West Lindsey District Council is now seeking the views of local residents in a bid to tackle the anti -social behaviour, which is having a detrimental impact on the local community.

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, who is also the ward member for the area explained the council had received an increase in reports about anti-social behaviour and environmental damage in Hemswell Cliff.

This includes:

• Large numbers of vehicles parking on the grass

• Horses and other animals being kept in public areas

• A build-up of litter and green spaces being damaged by off road vehicles.

• A formal approach by the Parish Council has led to consultation being planned on a possible Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which will ban these activities and leave those causing problems liable for a fixed penalty notice or prosecution.

Coun Howitt-Cowan, said: “Numerous reports have been made over the last few months regarding an increase in activity which residents, businesses and visitors to the area have been concerned by. Residents feel the misuse of land is not only having an effect on the visual impact of the area but they also feel unsafe.

“It is important that we show that this type of activity is not acceptable in our communities.

“This order will be the first step in a series of actions the council is looking at to improve the area.

“We will be working closely with Hemswell Cliff Parish Council, residents, the school and businesses to make sure this order is reflective of the needs of the area.

“Hemswell Cliff is a great place to live, visit and work, with a bright future, and this order will help us protect it for the future.’

Consultation is open to anyone who feels affected by the proposed order or who wishes to give an opinion.

It will be open from Monday, December 11 December, to Monday, January 22, 2018.

You can find details of the proposed order and the survey on our website: https://www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/my-council/have-your-say/consultations/current-consultations/or if preferred paper copies of the proposed order and survey are available at Hemswell Cliff Primary School and in the reception at the Guildhall.

As previously reported, there is a lot of positive work taking place in Hemswell Cliff.

It is one of three unique and complementary Food Enterprise Zones which are strengthening Greater Lincolnshire’s position as a key player in the agri-tech sector, and positioning the Midlands Engine as a national leader within this field. It will support the growth of the arable food sector.

