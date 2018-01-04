CCTV released of lead theft from Rasen shop

Lincolnshire Police is looking to identify these men in connection with the theft of lead.

Lead has been stolen from above the shop door of Spring Beauty Rooms in Market Place Walk, Market Rasen on three separate occasions and officers believe these offences are linked.

The incidents took place on 10 November, 27 November and this footage was captured from 5 December.

Anyone who recognises these men should call 101 quoting incident 115 of 27 November.

To report anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.