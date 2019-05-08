CCTV appeal after woman steals meat from Market Rasen shop

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak with this woman in connection with a theft from a shop in Market Rasen.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “On Monday, April 29, a woman entered the Co-Op store, in Market Rasen, and left with a quantity of meat without paying.

“The woman was around the age of 20 and had very long brown straight hair.

“She was of a slim build and was wearing black ankle boots, dark jeans, light coloured jumper/top and a dark green and multi-patterned long length cardigan/jacket.

“The woman was carrying a black shoulder bag across her chest and had a large gold coloured watch on her right wrist.

“It’s likely there was a vehicle waiting by the side of the store.”

If you know this woman, or have any infomration which could help officers, call 101 quoting crime reference number 19000223600.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 19000223600 in the subject box.