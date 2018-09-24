CCTV appeal after theft from Dunholme Co-Op

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a women they believe could have information that can help their enquiry.

At approximately 3pm on Sunday, August 12, CCTV cameras spotted a woman at the Co-Op store, in Market Rasen Road.

Police say the footage shows the woman placing items in a basket, and then leaving the store with the basket and running across the road into a waiting car.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to trace the woman in the picture who we believe may have information that can help our enquiry.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 255 of August 12.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and include the reference 255 of August 12 in the subject box.