CCTV appeal after more than £500 worth of alcohol stolen from Dunholme Co-Op

Detectives investigating the theft of alcohol from Dunholme Co-op would like to speak with the man in the image in connection with the incident.

More than £500 worth of alcohol was taken from the Co-op in Market Rasen Road, Dunholme, on December 30 at around 8pm.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We believe the man in the image may be able to assist us with our investigation.”

If you can help call 101 quoting crime reference number 18000633469.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting incident 18000633469 subject line or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.