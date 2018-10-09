CCTV appeal after men attempt to steal bicylce in Market Rasen

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying two men they belive could help with an investigation into the attempted theft of a bicycle in Market Rasen.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “On September 28, at approximately 09:40am, two men began making attempts to steal a bicycle when they were challenged by the owner.

Do you recognise this man? EMN-180810-104739001

“This took place at Market Rasen train station.

“The first man was described as wearing a black puffer jacket, black shorts, pink socks and black trainers with tattoos on his hands.

“The second man was described as wearing a black jacket, black trousers and trainers with a grey top.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 150 of September 28, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident 150 of September 28.