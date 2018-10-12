CCTV appeal after man attempts to steal a vehicle in Market Rasen

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man they belive could help with an enquiry following the attempted theft of a vehicle in Market Rasen.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “On September 27, an attempt was made to remove a vehicle from the vehicle compound at Duckworths Garage, Willingham Road, Market Rasen.

“If you can help with this investigation, please contact us.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 458 of September 27 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident number 458 of September 27 in the subject box.