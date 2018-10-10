Caistor head issues statement after head injury incident

Following yesterday’s incident (Tuesday, October 9) in Caistor, where a 13-year-old Caistor Yarborough Academy student sustained a head injury on his way home, head teacher Mark Midgley has said local police will be in attendance at the end of school today.

Mr Midgley said: “The school was contacted by a member of the public about an incident involving a member of our school community after school in the park in Caistor yesterday.

“Can I reassure all members of the local community that this was an isolated incident and the police have been informed and are dealing with the situation.

“The school and local community are co-operating with the police at this current time.

“The student in question was brought back to school where first aid was administered and the parents were contacted. “Students at the school are being fully supported.

“As a learning community we would like to pass on are deepest regret that this incident took place.”

