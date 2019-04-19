BREAKING NEWS: ATM ram raid at Caistor Co-op

An ATM has been stolen from Caistor Co-op during a ram raid in the early hours of this morning (April 19).

Police believe a telehandler was used, with the ATM put into a 4x4 which then drove away from the scene in convoy with other vehicles.

The ATM was later found by officers, in an abandoned 4x4 on the A46.

It is believed the offenders escaped the 4x4 and left in another vehicle.

Police were called to the incident at the High Street Co-op at 1.34am this morning (April 19).

If you saw the incident, or have information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Incident 17 of April 19.