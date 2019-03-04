Antique theft from Claxby property

Officers investigating a burglary in Claxby are urging people to be vigilant about buying stolen items online.

An antique two-seater settee and an antique grandfather clock were taken during the burglary at the property on February 13.

Taken in Claxby theft

Police are asking the public to be vigilant about buying these items online and if anyone does see them to report it in one of the following ways: call 101 quoting 208 of February 13, email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting 208 of February 13 in the subject line.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111