Anger following ram raid on Caistor cash machine

Caistor has reacted with shock after a gang of ‘scumbags’ ram raided the Co-op’s ATM in an ‘absolutely disgusting’ attack on the town.

Lincolnshire Police have now launched an appeal for information after the incident in the early hours of Good Friday morning.

Police say a telehandler was used, with the ATM put into a 4x4 which then drove away from the scene in convoy with other vehicles.

The ATM was later found by officers, in an abandoned 4x4 on the A46.

It is believed the offenders escaped in the 4x4 and left in another vehicle.

Speaking on Friday, a Lincolnshire Co-op spokesman said: “We’re working with the police on their investigations and will be working hard to get the store open again as soon as possible [the shop is now back open].

In a bid to help the town, Caistor postmaster Martin Sizer opened the Post Office on Good Friday morning for anyone who needed cash.

Speaking about the incident, Janet Barnett said: “[It’s] absolutely dreadful. I can’t find words to describe how angry, frustrated and saddened I feel.”

Sarah Bennett said: “I really hope they catch them. People can’t keep getting away with crimes like this.”

Kim Gasper said: “These vile thieving scumbags don’t ever miss an opportunity to steal from society in order to continue their scummy lives.

“They think they’re so clever but they are actually just sneaking, slimy cowards.”

Jean Hackney said: “[It’s] absolutely disgusting.”

And Shona Wall said: “I feel sorry for the Co-op staff as I’m sure it will have an impact on them too.”

It is not the first time an ATM has been stolen in Caistor in an overnight raid.

Back in April 2016, a gang of masked thieves ripped out the town’s NatWest cash point in the Market Place.

Police were called to the incident on Good Friday at 1.34am. If you saw the incident, or have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Incident 17 of April 19.