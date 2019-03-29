Ambucopter on the scene after collision between motorbike and car in Market Rasen

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has landed in Market Rasen after a collision between a motorbike and car earlier today (Friday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Incident 174 of March 29 refers to a collision involving a motorbike and car.

“This was called in at 12.47pm.

“It was reported to have happened in Dear Street, Market Rasen.

“A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries which are believed to be life altering.

“An air ambulance is on the scene.”

Reports on social media suggest that road closures are currently in place between King Street and Middle Rasen.

