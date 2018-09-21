A46 Caistor Road closed after car collides with train barrier

The main A46 at Holton le Moor has been closed by Lincolnshire Police following a single car collision with a train barrier earlier today (Friday).

Police were called to the scene at 11.05am.

The car driver, a woman in her 70s, sustained minor injuries.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Caistor Road is currently closed near the level crossing.

“It has been necessary to close the road whilst the damage to the barrier is repaired.

“We understand that the closure may be in place until 6pm tomorrow (Saturday, September 22).”

Diversions are currently in place at the B1205 at Nettleton and the B1434 at Claxby Moor.