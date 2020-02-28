£5k reward following £100K Rasen area theft

A West Torrington man is offering a £5,000 reward after claiming more than £100,000 worth of belongings have been stolen.

Colin Stott claims items have been stolen from a warehouse and from his bungalow.

Among the items are a six-wheeled drive Volvo ex Army C303 ambulance, three Land Rovers and trailers, a large quantity of brass boat propellers and ‘marine gifts’ and Honda manufactured petrol and diesel generators.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they are investigating.

According to Mr Stott, rare antiques have also been stolen including shipwheels, clocks chronometers, ship compasses, telegraphs and binnacles worth £30,000.

A further £10,000- worth of rare antiques and ship memorabilia have also been stolen from his bungalow.

Mr Stott is appealing for anyone who has purchased any of these items - or been approached about buying them - to contact him on 07591 252041.