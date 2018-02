Fire crews attended the scene of a kitchen fire at a residential property near Market Rasen this morning (Wednesday).

Crews from Gainsborough, Market Rasen, Lincoln North, Caistor and Binbrook - along with the ‘Alp’ from Lincoln South - were called to the scene.

According to the Fire and Rescue service, the blaze was reported at 11.38am at a semi-detached bungalow on the Eastfields estate in Bishop Norton.

