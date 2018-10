Firefighters from Caistor, Market Rasen and Louth attended a fire at a property on Enterprise Road, Caistor last night (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say crews used two C02, one dry powder, three foam extinguishers, one main foam line and four breathing apparatus to extinguish approximately 3,000 litres of cooking oil on fire.

The fire and rescue service added that there were no injuries.