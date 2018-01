A Market Rasen fire crew attended a suspected arson attack on a Ford Transit van last night (Tuesday).

The crew was called to Buslingthorpe Road, Faldingworth, at around 10.16pm on January 23, and used one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said there is severe fire damage to the van and its contents, adding that they believe it was caused deliberately.