Cream tea with Sir George

Cream teas will be served at Hainton Church this Saturday, July 28, in the company of Sir George Heneage and many of his relations.

Sir George’s is possibly the most spectacular monument, but the church houses a series of monuments to assorted members of the Heneage family, dating from 1435 to 1953.

Many churches contain tombs, but it is very unusual to have a sequence of this length for just one family, who have lived in the same village for well over 600 years.

Teas will be served between 3pm and 5pm.