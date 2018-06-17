County show set to be the biggest and the best yet .....

Children will be spoilt for choice at this year’s Lincolnshire Show with a special aviation themed treasure hunt, educational challenges, cookery classes and even mini tank driving.

Taking place on June 20 and 21 at the Lincolnshire Showground, the theme is RAF 100 and the show will have a large aviation focus in celebration of the end of WW1 and the RAF Centenary.

And organisers are expecting the popular annual event to be the biggest and best yet, with an estimated 60,000 people visiting in total.

Of that number, around 6,000 are local schoolchildren, who attend to take part in the Schools’ Challenge, enjoy livestock and machinery tours, or explore the huge amount of educational activities available.

There will be plenty of fun activities in the Discovery Zone, including a Laser Qube, which is new for 2018, an inflatable football goal provided by Lincoln City FC and an adventurous climbing wall provided by Lincolnshire Scouts.

Youngsters will also be treated to adrenaline racing displays in the Countryside Ring and can explore Lincolnshire’s rich aviation history in the Aviation Zone.

Jayne Southall, CEO of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “Attracting children and families to the Lincolnshire Show is hugely important to us, and many of the areas are tailored around them.

“We are really excited about this year’s activities in the Discovery Zone especially as children can get active and energetic with Active Lincolnshire, head to the Aviation Zone to see real-life cockpits and try mini-tank driving, and not forgetting the RAF Falcons display in the Main Ring which is going to be truly amazing to watch.

“We are incredibly passionate about providing children with the best experience and we want to make it a day to remember for everyone.”

Additional family highlights at this year’s show include animal displays, daring stunts and lively music in the Main Ring, as well as live cookery demonstrations from top local chefs and producers in The Lincolnshire Kitchen.

Visitors can also explore 600 trade stands offering everything from clothes to cars, take home beautiful floral displays from the flower show, enjoy tea with the WI and, of course, see the wide range of livestock on show.

Advance tickets are £20 for adults, £17 for 17 to 22-year-olds, £6 for children and under-fives go free.

Family tickets, admitting two adults and up to three children are priced at £42.

Car parking is free.

To buy tickets and for more information about the show visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk