County firefighters break all records with festive fundraising

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue are sending their sincere thanks to residents who helped them break all their fundraising records, with more than £30,000 being raised for charity over Christmas.

Firefighters from around the county were out in force throughout December as Santa’s musical sleigh toured villages and towns in Lincolnshire.

Along with other festive fundraising efforts, the tour of Lincolnshire towns and villages brought in a total of £30,260.28 which will be split between the Fire Fighters Charity and other local good causes.

Area manager response, Mark Baxter said: “It’s amazing to see the work and commitment that our firefighters put in to raising funds for charity, but also how warmly welcomed and supported throughout the county they were in the communities they serve.

“We put in a considerable amount of effort organising and delivering these events, and that hard work has been thoroughly rewarded with this achievement.”

Coun Nick Worth, executive councillor for Culture and Emergency Services, said: “Thank you to everyone who donated and to all the local media who helped publicise our events.

“The Fire Fighters Charity supports current and ex fire personnel, and their families. We are proud to say that we are offering more and more support to all those who need it, as well as supporting other local charities.”