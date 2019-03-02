Councillor: Plans under way to cut A46 speed limit

A reduced speed limit could soon be in place on the A46 near Market Rasen.

Lincolnshire County Council’s ward member for the Market Rasen Wolds, Coun Lewis Strange says he is working with the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership to drop the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph on the stretch of road from Market Rasen to Nettleton.

Coun Strange is keen to let residents know he is working hard to improve road safety after a recent double fatal crash on the A46 near Osgodby.

He said: “[It’s] very sad news about the smash on the road... above Osgodby at Osgodby Top on to the A46.

“[I] Just want to make it clear I am currently working with the Road Safety Partnership and the six parish councils along either side of the road to bring in a 50mph limit from Nettleton crossings at the Hope Tavern to Market Rasen, and hopefully that will be in place before too long.

“We are working on it.”

Two teenagers were killed and three people seriously injured after a crash at the junction of the A1103 Osgodby Top Road and A46 Caistor Road on Monday, February 11.

The crash, involving a black Ford Fiesta and Land Rover Freelander, happened at about 9.30pm

The driver of the Fiesta, Jack Varah, 18, from Misterton died, along with his 19-year-old female passenger, who was from the Doncaster area.

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership spokesman John Siddle confirmed there have been three ‘injury collisions’ at this junction in the past three years.

Lincolnshire Police are still investigating the cause of the crash on February 11. The cause of the crash is not currently known.